Cost of living on Georgia voters' minds for midterm elections

ATLANTA - Money is on the mind of voters this election season. That means candidates’ economic strategies could determine some key races in November.

"It is a big concern and people are not winning right now," said Craig Jolley in Stone Mountain, Georgia. "Nobody is winning."

Jolley moved to Georgia from Missouri six years ago. He says it’s hard to keep up with rising costs and inflation.

"My savings have already dropped," Jolley said. "That’s real numbers. So, we’ve got to do something different."

A poll from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and the University of Georgia says cost of living is the most important issue for voters in the state leading up to midterms.

"That’s really what people are focused on," said Kennesaw State Political Science Professor Kerwin Swint. "And historically, people really do vote their pocketbooks when they feel they are some anxiety and there are some problems with the economy."

In the Georgia Senate race, Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has supported President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

His challenger, Republican Herschel Walker , blames higher prices on Biden administration policies.

"I think people are saying to themselves, ‘what’s going to benefit me?’" said Oglethorpe University Professor Kendra King Momon. "We’re going to see a lot of pocketbook or wallet voting."

"We’re not going to have what we thought we would have in the next 15-20 years if we don’t do something about it right now," Jolley said.