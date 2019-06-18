These colleges have the highest employment rate after graduating

A new study has determined which of each state’s colleges had the highest employment rates for graduates.

The analysis by Zippia used data from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and found which college in each state had the highest job placement numbers. The analysis then sorted “every college in the country from highest employment levels to lowest that had data on employment counts ten years after graduating.” The report was then further organized by which college had the “highest rate of employment in each state.”

The analysis found that the top 10 schools were: Quinnipiac University in Connecticut with 96.1 percent, Augustana University in South Dakota with 96.05 percent, Ohio Northern University in Ohio with 95.86 percent, Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania with 95.63 percent, Western New England University in Massachusetts 95.56 percent, Marquette University in Wisconsin with 95.5 percent, Providence College in Rhode Island with 95.28 percent, Saint John’s University in Minnesota with 95.16 percent, Siena College in New York with 95.13 percent and University of Nebraska Medical Center with 94.96 percent.

The report comes as the country enjoys a low unemployment rate at 3.6 percent, the lowest since 1969, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' statistics for May. The U.S. added a less-than-expected 75,000 jobs in May. Average hourly earnings in May rose 6 cents to $27.83 -- a 3.1 percent increase year-over-year.

