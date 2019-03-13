College admissions scandal: There’s more we don’t know about, college consultant says

The college admissions scam is sparking outrage as fears grow that the scandal may only be the beginning.

Continue Reading Below

College consultant Andy Lockwood told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto there’s a lot more we don’t know about in this scheme.

“I think there has to be college officials that are acting on behalf of the university involved, and I know there’s other college adviser-types, particularly those specialize in helping very wealthy families from other countries get their way into the United States and into elite universities,” he said on Wednesday.

Lockwood met the “ringleader” behind the bribery scandal, William Rick Singer, and said Singer would talk about his “side-door” to get students into schools.

“I have a side-door to get them in by helping fund their endowments,” Lockwood said that Singer told him. “So [Singer] had the right connections, they were buying his connections.”

Advertisement

Singer, 58, founded the for-profit college prep business Edge College & Career Network also known as "The Key."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Department of Justice announced dozens of arrests Tuesday, surrounding a nationwide college admissions scheme. Singer was charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

“Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin were among the 50 people charged in the “Operation Varsity Blues” criminal investigation. Loughlin has been taken into custody and is expected to make her first court appearance in federal court Wednesday for a bond hearing in Los Angeles, California.