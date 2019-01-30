Chick-fil-A fans get frozen out of free food opportunity

Chick-fil-A die-hards, hot for its namesake fried sandwich adorned with nothing but sliced pickles, are getting frozen out of a free food opportunity ... literally.

The fast-food chain has announced the cancellation of traditional giveaways to the first 100 customers at two new restaurant openings in the St. Louis, Missouri, area on Thursday, as a potentially record-setting arctic front chills the country this week with wind chills threatening the chance of a fast frostbite.

The events often attract dozens of devoted fans, who camp outside the store hoping to win free meals for a year.

“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our utmost priority,” Chick-fil-A released in a statement. “Due to forecasts predicting below-zero wind chills, the First 100 Campout event at our new restaurants … has been canceled.”

On Wednesday, in St. Louis, the National Weather Service predicts wind chills as low as 30 below zero. In Chicago, wind chills are to reach 50 to 55 below zero.

Some of those planning to attend the “First 100” event have already been expressing their disappointment on social media.

On a “First 100 Campout” page on Facebook, Sarah Wesche Warren posted, “I wish there was an alternative: I have been planning for this for months and we bought supplies specifically for this weather!!!”

Before an official announcement was made, Tricia Barber, another fan, also appeared ready to brave the temperatures. She suggested to others on the event page, “Wear layers of clothes and blankets, etc., it will be -3° in the morning.”