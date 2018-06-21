Chevy unveils new SUV: the Blazer

article

The long-awaited debut of the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer came late Thursday, as the General Motors brand looks to capitalize on a growing SUV segment.

Chevy is resurrecting the Blazer name as a modern crossover with an aggressive design. It will feature a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine, or a 3.6-liter V6 engine with 305 horsepower is optional.

Other unique features include a panoramic sunroof, electronic-locking glove box and built-in cargo rails. It will be the first Chevy vehicle to include the new cargo management system, which will be standard on Premier and sporty RS models. The two-row midsize SUV will offer 64.2 cubic feet of max cargo space with the back row folded flat.

The Blazer’s debut comes as automakers race to capitalize on a consumer shift from passenger cars to SUVs. Midsize SUVs now account for 15% of U.S. new-vehicle sales, according to Edmunds. Chevy’s SUV sales were up 23% in the first quarter, compared to the same period last year.

“A four-door Blazer is square in line with what shoppers want and what Chevy was missing from its lineup,” said Jeremy Acevedo, manager of industry analysis at Edmunds.

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer features a cargo management system. (Chevrolet)

The new midsize SUV from Chevrolet will likely compete with the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Edge, Nissan Murano and Toyota 4Runner.

The Blazer, which slots into the Chevy lineup between the Equinox and Traverse, will go on sale in early 2019. Chevrolet will announce pricing closer to the vehicle’s launch date.