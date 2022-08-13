Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

Carnival Cruises drops exemption request for unvaccinated guests, eases testing requirements

Unvaccinated Carnival passengers will no longer be required to file a request for a vaccine exemption

close
Disney's latest cruise ship features a water ride with twisting tubes and ocean views. video

Inside Disney's new 'Wish' mega cruise ship

Disney's latest cruise ship features a water ride with twisting tubes and ocean views.

Carnival Cruise Line is easing its testing requirements for vaccinated passengers and allowing unvaccinated guests to travel without an exemption. 

The cruise company will no longer demand testing for vaccinated passengers staying onboard for under 16 nights. Additionally, unvaccinated guests will no longer be required to file exemption requests.

Carnival Freedom in port in Italy

The Carnival Freedom, shown here in Italy in 2007. (Victor Sokolowicz/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Carnival is pleased to announce new guidelines effective for cruises departing on Sept. 6, 2022, or later, which will make it easier for more guests to sail with simplified vaccination and testing guidelines, including no testing for vaccinated guests on sailings less than 16 nights and eliminating the exemption request process for unvaccinated guests, who will only need to show a negative test result at embarkation," the company announced Saturday.

SUMMER TRAVEL MIGHT NOT TAKE OFF AS EXPECTED DUE TO 'CHALLENGING' LABOR SHORTAGES, PILOT WARNS

Vaccinated guests "must continue to provide evidence of their vaccination status prior to embarkation," according to the new guidelines. 

Carnival Freedom Key West Florida

Passengers board the Carnival Freedom in February 2013 in Key West, Fla. (Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images / Reuters)

But unvaccinated passengers "are welcome to sail and are no longer required to apply for a vaccine exemption, except for cruises in Australia or on voyages 16 nights and longer."

Unvaccinated passengers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test from within three days of departure.

MONKEYPOX FEARS: SAN FRANCISCO COUPLE SAYS THEY WERE NEARLY BOOTED FROM SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT OVER ECZEMA

Cruises lasting more than 16 nights will continue to be subject to their own restrictions.

The cruise industry is sailing choppy waters yet again as it contends with a storm of labor problems, red-hot inflation and a threat of recession after barely steadying itself from the blows of an 18-month shutdown due to the pandemic.

Carnival Queen Mary

Carnival Corp’s Queen Mary 2 cruise ship. (iStock / iStock)

The industry employs about 250,000 workers from over 100 countries, and their jobs range from a ship's captain to a cocktail mixer, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Cruise operators, however, are still confident about the industry's recovery in the longer term, although the strength of the summer sailing season, which typically accounts for a big chunk of operating income, is still under a cloud.

Reuters contributed to this report.