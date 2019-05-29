Chance to caddie for Tiger Woods reportedly gets $75G winning bid at auction

How much would you pay to caddie for Tiger Woods? One executive reportedly signed a $75,000 check for the chance.

The opportunity came about in an auction held during Tiger Jam in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Tuesday. The yearly event is reportedly hosted by the famed golfer and raises money towards his TGR Foundation.

National Funding founder and CEO Dave Gilbert scored big with his wager and has until early December to prepare to caddie for Woods at the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am, the outlet said.

The weekend event also featured golf, a charity poker tournament and a performance from Janet Jackson, according to Wood’s website.

“Tiger Jam was a tremendous success this year,” Woods said. “I am grateful to Janet Jackson, our guests who attended, along with all the sponsors and donors who support the event every year. This support helps us reach our goal at TGR Foundation to reach millions of kids through education.”