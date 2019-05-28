USGA boosts purses for US Open, US Women’s Open golf championships

The prize money for both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Women’s Open got a bit of a boost for this year’s competitions, officials announced Tuesday.

Both championship’s purses have increased by $500,000, the United States Golf Association (USGA) revealed.

The purse value for the U.S. Open is more than twice that of the U.S. Women’s Open. At $12.5 million, the 2019 U.S. Open – which is held at Pebble Beach Golf Links – becomes “the largest of all major championships,” the organization said on their website.

“This year’s U.S. Women’s Open purse will total $5.5 million, positioning it as the largest in women’s golf and ensuring that its champion – provided that she is a professional – will receive $1 million for the first time.”

The women’s event is held at the Country Club of Charleston.

John Bodenhamer, USGA’s senior managing director, championships, spoke of the organization’s focus on offering “an unparalleled experience” to the sporting event’s competitors.

“Through strategic investments in our player relations program, we are continuing the effort to create a competitor experience commensurate with the game’s most prestigious championships, and that includes an increased purse and a continued commitment to make playing in an Open championship unforgettable for the world’s top amateur players,” he said.