Brexit: Court rules against Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament

The Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday ruled that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial decision to suspend Parliament was “null and of no effect” and “unlawful because it had the purpose of stymieing Parliament."

This is part of the ongoing Brexit situation, where England is struggling mightily with whether to leave the European Union. In a 2016 referendum, the country voted by a thin margin to exit the EU.

But, what this ruling means as a practical matter going forward in England – in terms of whether Parliament will soon be back in session – is not yet known and is to be determined.

And, clouding the forcefulness of the ruling to some degree, the Scottish court also indicated that the Supreme Court of England would have to make the ultimate decision about whether Johnson’s suspension of Parliament was legal -- a hearing on that is scheduled for next Tuesday.

The embattled Johnson decided to suspend Parliament for more than a month until Oct. 14th amid intense political party gridlock that was thwarting his policy goals, in order to have a new beginning with the legislative body. But, his opponents -- and specifically the approximately 70 legislators who filed the case with the court in order to end the suspension -- believe Johnson is using it to lessen the media and political firestorm that was increasingly engulfing him and his administration recently as a result of how best to handle Brexit.

