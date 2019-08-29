Boris Johnson’s Brexit beat down

It’s clear that Boris Johnson is not cut from the same cloth as Theresa May, who did everything she could to finesse a Brexit agreement.

Boris is taking a bolder approach by suspending Parliament for five weeks, meaning British lawmakers won’t reconvene until just seventeen days before the next exit deadline of October 31st.

Opposition leaders are calling it a constitutional outrage, a cynical attempt to stop anti Brexit MPs from intervening in a potential no-deal exit. But Mr. Johnson, who campaigned for Brexit in 2016, remains undeterred. He says lawmakers still have time to debate the issue and come up with a new plan but it’s clear that the odds of a no deal are becoming greater.

So what happens now?

As far as Boris Johnson is concerned nothing is just fine, he can run down the clock and Britain is out of the UK when the clock strikes midnight. Johnson says he won’t agree to the current EU divorce agreement until the Irish backstop is removed but EU leaders say the backstop must stay. In other words it’s a complete impasse.

Parliament may try to pass legislation that would prevent a no deal but it won’t be easy and Johnson could in theory ignore it. Another more likely scenario would see opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn call for a vote of confidence in the Johnson government. If there is no confidence there would be a two week period when Johnson or someone else would try to form a new government. If that doesn’t happen a general election would follow sometime in October.

It’s all very torturous and given the time constraints the EU may be asked again to extend the deadline even though the Prime Minister vowed the UK would leave, deal or no deal, on October 31st.

We’ll see.