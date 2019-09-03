Boris Johnson under fire: Loses majority, takes heat from Hugh Grant

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to pull the country out of the European Union by Oct. 31, with or without an agreed-upon exit deal.

But on Tuesday, Member of Parliament Phillip Lee defected to the Liberal Democrats, causing Conservative Johnson to lose his slim working majority in the House of Commons.

Lee said the U.K. government was pursuing Brexit in “damaging” and “unprincipled” ways that would put “lives and livelihoods at risk.” His decision was met with applause.

And in a letter to the newly appointed prime minister, Lee said Brexit divisions “sadly transformed this once great party into something more akin to a narrow faction in which one's Conservatism is measured by how recklessly one wants to leave the European Union. ... It has become infected by the twin diseases of English nationalism and populism.”

Film producer and “Love Actually” actor Hugh Grant shared that sentiment: “You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend,” he said in a profanity-laced tweet, calling the prime minister a "rubber bath toy."

“Britain is revolted by you," he continued.

Until recently, Johnson insisted there was “real momentum” behind Brexit talks, per the BBC, and issued an ultimatum to deter any defectors, cautioning them to vote for his exit plan or effectively get booted from the party.

But a wave of opposition has slowed that momentum. Many officials, including former Tory Parliamentary Member Sarah Wollaston, have crossed party lines to stop Johnson’s plan.

Critics recently submitted a motion to Commons Speaker John Bercow for an emergency debate. If successful, they would propose a bill forcing the prime minister to ask for a Brexit delay until Jan. 31, unless they approve a new deal or vote in favor of a no-deal by Oct. 19.

Johnson said Parliamentary members’ opposition to his plan would “destroy any chance of negotiating a new deal” and that he would push for a general election on Oct. 14 if they are successful in passing no-deal legislation. There are thought to be about 15 defectors.

