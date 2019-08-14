BravoCon tickets reselling for over $9,000: Which 'Real Housewives' stars will be most in-demand?

Get ready to toss wine in someone’s face with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville and sing along to “Tardy for the Party” with Kim Zolciak-Biermann because it's BravoCon.

Fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise and the rest of the Andy Cohen empire showed their love by selling out tickets to the first Bravo-themed convention in less than a minute on Tuesday, the network told Page Six. The tickets then began popping up for resale at exponentially more than their original value.

On resale site Vivid Seats, the three-day tickets are going for between $1,734 and $9,500 each. The original prices ranged from $299.50 to $1,499.50. According to earlier reports, a screenshot of tickets for $15,000 on eBay circulated on social media, but the link no longer works – meaning the tickets are no longer available.

The three-day tickets to BravoCon from Nov. 15 to 17 ranged from $299.50 to $1,499.50, after BravoCon was first announced in May. The company revealed a list of 70 Bravo stars that will attend the event last week.

“We are overwhelmed with excitement by the response of our fans,” a Bravo spokesperson told Page Six.

Tickets for single day passes start at $124.50 going up to $699.50. They will be available to purchase on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

The fest will debut Nov. 15 with a live taping of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” and it will have events in three New York locations.

Bravo superfans can enjoy the immersive experience with events like a "Vanderpump Rules" after-hours party, a "Top Chef" culinary experience, a "Southern Charm" brunch, and of course -- Luann’s Countess and Friends cabaret show.

Which Real Housewives will fans want to see? Based on TV ratings, one cast in particular will be most popular.

NEW YORK

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Dorinda Medley, Bethenny Frankel, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Tinsley Mortimer -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ramona Singer claimed her 13-season "New York" series took the crown for the top-rated "Real Housewives" when she told Kelly Dodd from "Orange County," “We put Bravo on the map. No one knew about Orange County.”

Singer and the Countess drew only 1.3 million viewers per episode in 2014, however, according to the New York Daily News.

ORANGE COUNTY

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY -- "Femme Finale" Episode 1318 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson -- (Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

According to 2017 Nielsen Media Research, "Orange County" nabbed 1.3 million live viewers per episode.

BEVERLY HILLS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Lisa Vanderpump and her sun-kissed friends of "Beverly Hills" scored 1.8 million viewers per episode.

NEW JERSEY

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin -- (Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The series that made Teresa Giudice famous and launched Melissa Gorga’s music career, "New Jersey," once burned bright with 3.5 million for a peak episode, but the series fell to less than 2 million viewers per episode, according to 2014 data.

ATLANTA

(L-R) Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Tanya Sam, Kandi Burruss, Yovanna Logan, Marlo Hampton and NeNe Leakes of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' attend the King And Queen Showcase during Toronto Caribbean Carnival 2019 at Expand

The NeNe Leaks-led "Atlanta" series has been the top-rated "Housewives" show on Bravo. It averaged 3.7 million live viewers during the 2015 season, The New York Daily News reports.

Now enjoy this piece of Bravo history.

