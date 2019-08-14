A$AP Rocky found guilty in controversial Swedish assault case: How Trump, Kanye, Kim Kardashian, other celebs got involved

A judge in Sweden found rapper A$AP Rocky and two associates guilty Wednesday of assaulting a man in Stockholm.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, and his friends were given a suspended sentence and will not serve any time in prison. They are required to pay the two defendants $1,300 in damages.

Rocky claimed during the three-day trial that one of the defendants would not leave them alone. Rocky pleaded not guilty and claimed he acted in self-defense. The judge determined that one of the defendants was hit in the head with a bottle, but could not establish who wielded the bottle.

The hip-hop artist’s detention received attention at the highest echelons when Trump tweeted about the scuffle and accused Sweden’s prime minister of “let[ting down] our African American Community in the United States.” A social media campaign championed by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West also pushed for his release.

Rapper RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan labeled Rocky’s detention a “hostage” situation, and G-Eazy said the scuffle proved Sweden was “racist.”Fans and Trump supporters called for a Swedish brands boycott.

According to TMZ, Kardashian West called White House senior advisor Jared Kushner to advocate for Rocky’s release, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Robert O’Brien, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, were reportedly “closely monitoring the situation and working to make sure the rapper is treated fairly,” according to Politico.

Last week, several members of Congress, including Democratic Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Hakeem Jeffries of New York, André Carson of Indiana, and Joaquin Castro of Texas held a press conference demanding Rocky and his two associates’ release, calling their situation a human-rights violation.

Trump then spoke with Swedish PM Stefan Löfven and “personally vouched for his bail.” He pledged further discussion until the rapper and his crew’s release. Sweden had been concerned the rapper was a flight risk.

Others were critical, calling for more priority be given to immigration detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rocky, who did not appear in court, was released on Aug. 2 after spending a month in a Swedish jail and took to Instagram to express gratitude for support from fans, friends and family through the “difficult and humbling experience."

After the month-long saga, the “Praise the Lord” rapper return to the stage over the weekend in Anaheim California for the Real Street Festival.

