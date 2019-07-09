NYC ticker-tape parade: A century-old tradition honors 2019 World Cup champions

New York City will honor members of the 2019 World Cup champion U.S. women’s national soccer team with a ticker-tape parade through the “Canyon of Heroes” on Wednesday, in the latest edition of a century-old tradition that has recognized cultural achievements.

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York City’s Financial District, following the traditional route from Battery Park to City Hall. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will present each member of the team with a key to a city at a ceremony immediately after the parade.

The event marks New York’s first ticker-tape parade since 2015, when the U.S. women’s national team last won the World Cup and became the first women’s sports team to receive the honor. The 2015 event cost nearly $2 million, including $450,000 in sponsor contributions, according to estimates from the mayor’s office provided to the New York Times.

“On and off the field, this team represents what’s best about New York City and our Nation. The confidence, grit, and perseverance of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team serve as an inspiration to all who watch them,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

The New York City Mayor’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment on the cost of this year’s parade.

The parade itself is free to attend and open to the public. City officials said a limited number of tickets to the key ceremony at City Hall would be made available.

New York City’s ticker-tape parades date back to the 1880s and get their name from paper strips that were once used in ticker machines to relay stock prices. Workers tossed the paper strips out of windows to celebrate the Statue of Liberty dedication ceremony in 1886.

Honorees over the last century have included military heroes, heads of state and astronauts. While the first sports-related parade was held in 1924 to celebrate U.S. Olympians, the honor has traditionally been reserved for the city’s native sports teams celebrating championship wins, such as the MLB’s Yankees or NFL’s Giants.