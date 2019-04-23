Boston Marathon finisher runs to honor fallen Marines, deal with survivors’ guilt

A U.S. Marine veteran showed his true grit and determination by crawling on his hands and knees across the finish line of the 2019 Boston Marathon.

Micah Herndon, 31 from Tallmadge, Ohio, vowed to finish the historic and grueling race in honor of his fellow soldiers who were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Afghanistan.

“I have them with me every time I do run,” he said during an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “It’s not just marathon races, its everyday that I do train.”

Herndon said he picked up running to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and survivors guilt after his tours.

“Racing to me is a release for me from dealing with my battle scars that I do carry from serving over in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said on “Varney & Co.”

During the race, Herndon developed severe cramping as he approached mile 20 of the 26.2 mile race. The Marine vet said enduring pain from running is part of the healing process.

“To push my body to the point of breaking, it gives me that high, that adrenaline,” Herndon said.

Herndon said he drew inspiration from his running shoes that hold the tags of the last names of Marines Matthew Ballard, Mark Juarez, and Rupert Hamer, a British journalist embedded with the troops.

“Whenever I do look down and I am struggling, if I am tired or what not, I do have their memories with me.”

Herndon finished the Boston Marathon in an impressive time of 3:38.