Russell Wilson buys Amazon stock for Seahawks linemen, here's how much

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson found a fiscally responsible way to thank his offensive linemen after signing the NFL’s richest contract earlier this month.

Continue Reading Below

The 30-year-old star bought each of the Seahawks’ linemen $12,000 in Amazon stock, according to multiple reports. In total, Wilson spent $156,000 on the gift.

“You sacrifice our physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family,” Wilson wrote in a letter to the linemen obtained by TMZ Sports. “This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.”

NFL quarterbacks often reward their offensive linemen for their hard work during the season, but the gifts generally take the form of more conventional items like luxury watches or suits. For example, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley chipped in last December to buy their offensive linemen off-road Polaris Rangers, which start at nearly $16,000 a pop.

Wilson signed a 4-year, $140 million contract extension earlier this month, which carries an average annual paycheck of $35 million. The deal gave Wilson the highest annual average and largest signing bonus in NFL history.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“You have invested in my life,” Wilson continued in the letter. “This is my investment into yours.”