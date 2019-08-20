Boeing to hire hundreds of temporary workers ahead of 737 Max relaunch

Aircraft-manufacturing company Boeing has announced it will hire hundreds of temporary employees to help relaunch its growing fleet of 737 Max planes grounded earlier this year.

The company posted several job listings at its Port Moses Lake location in Seattle, and according to the Seattle Times, will offer paid housing and meal allowances to the temporary workers.

A company spokesperson said Boeing is looking for “avionics technicians, aircraft mechanics, airframe and powerant (A&P) mechanics, and aircraft electricians.” But while it plans to bring in tons of new workers, there’s no word on exactly how many will be hired.

Boeing initially paused deliveries its 737 Max planes after a system glitch caused a deadly crash in Ethiopia. That came less than five months after another crash in Indonesia involving the same model. This prompted several major airlines overseas and in the United States — including major carriers United, American and Southwest — scrambling to rebook passengers and reassign planes.

The 737 Max model was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration in March.

Boeing, however, said at the time that it would “continue to build 737 Max airplanes, while assessing how the situation … will impact our production system.” They’ve done that — but haven’t delivered any of those planes. Several have been seen parked in company lots.

Others have been flown to alternate locations, including in Seattle.

Boeing expects to file an application to recertify the 737 Max by late September and is hoping the FAA, among other aviation regulators, will approve the fixes in the fall. If so, the company expects airlines to get that model back on commercial tarmacs by end of the year.

While the company's stock saw initial hits when production was halted, it is up nearly three percent year to date. But the problems with the 737 Max have impacted the company which reported a 38 percent year-over-year decline in plane deliveries during the first seven months of the year. The company delivered 258 aircraft through July, compared with 417 during the same period last year.

