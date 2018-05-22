Boeing South Carolina employees to vote on unionization

A group of employees at Boeing’s plant in South Carolina will vote at the end of the month on union representation after U.S. regulators approved the motion for the workers to fill out their ballots.

The National Labor Relations Board’s regional director on Monday gave the green light for 178 Boeing South Carolina Flight Readiness Technicians to vote in a secret-ballot election on May 31 on whether they want to be represented by the International Association of Machinists (IAM).

Chicago-based Boeing, whose North Charleston, South Carolina, facility produces the 787 Dreamliner, said it is “disappointed” with the ruling and plans to appeal, arguing the potential for union representation of the small group would not be beneficial to the plant’s full team of nearly 3,000 production employees.

“We strongly believe that this micro-unit is prohibited under federal labor law and is not in the best interests of our teammates, our site or our community,” Victor Scott, the communications director for Boeing South Carolina, told FOX Business in a statement. “Boeing will share all relevant facts and information about the realities of bargaining as a micro-unit. Our teammates, their families and this community need to understand the potential impact this decision might have.”

The push comes more than a year after 74% of the larger group of workers at the seven-year-old South Carolina facility voted against joining a union. Employees at the plant attempted to organize in 2015 as well, though the effort ultimately fizzled out without a vote taking place.

“Boeing has done everything in its power to take away freedom at work for its South Carolina teammates,” IAM lead Boeing South Carolina organizer Mike Evans said in a statement. “This step in the process moves Boeing South Carolina closer to a better life for their families. We hope Boeing respects the rights of its own employees and lets them make a decision free of intimidation and coercion.”