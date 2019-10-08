Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Space business

Boeing invests big in Branson's Virgin Galactic in space race

Fox Business
close
Virgin Galactic is close to flying tours to space for $250,000. A ‘Bulls &amp; Bears’ panel, including FOX Business' Trish Regan, discusses if it’d be worth the cost.video

Would you pay $250,000 for a trip to space?

Virgin Galactic is close to flying tours to space for $250,000. A ‘Bulls & Bears’ panel, including FOX Business' Trish Regan, discusses if it’d be worth the cost.

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is getting a nice chunk of change from Boeing.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BABOEING COMPANY374.10-2.44-0.65%

The planemaker announced it will invest $20 million in the human spaceflight company and the two will work together to make commercial space travel a reality.

"This is the beginning of an important collaboration for the future of air and space travel, which are the natural next steps for our human spaceflight program," Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic, said in a statement. "Virgin Galactic and Boeing share a vision of opening access to the world and space, to more people, in safe and environmentally responsible ways."

The transaction which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019 will award Boeing new shares in Virgin Galactic.

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

ELON MUSK, SPACEX FACE TENSION OVER 'CREW DRAGON' PROJECT
BOEING 737 HAS NEW HURDLE TO CLEAR: REPORT
MUSK, BEZOS, BRANSON LEAD BILLIONAIRES IN SPACE RACE

"Boeing's strategic investment facilitates our effort to drive the commercialization of space and broaden consumer access to safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible new forms of transportation," said Brian Schettler, senior managing director of Boeing HorizonX Ventures. "Our work with Virgin Galactic and others will help unlock the future of space travel and high-speed mobility," he said.

Boeing and Branson, along with Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Tesla's Elon Musk are in a massive space race. Bezos' is investing billions into his company Blue Origin, while Musk is doing the same with his SpaceX.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE