BleachBit Creator Says Possibility of Finding Clinton's Wiped E-mails Exists

Andrew Ziem , the co-founder and creator of BleachBit, the software program allegedly used by Hillary Clinton’s team to permanently wipe emails, revealed during an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Varney & Co., that even though the emails are permanently deleted from Clinton’s server, the possibility of those e-mails living on third-party servers still exists.

Continue Reading Below

“What BleachBit can do is delete the data off of the server on which it was run… A challenge for Hillary though would be that emails that she sent out to the Senate email servers and to other parties – that’s beyond the scope of BleachBit,” he said.

Ziem added: “Whenever an email is sent from her server to another email address, for example someone at Senate.gov, it creates copies and I assume that Hillary Clinton even herself doesn’t have control over all those third-party email servers, only her own.”

Ziem said the free software is designed specifically for desktops and laptops, but can also work on servers.

He also said the company website has seen a big boost in traffic since the new allegations were revealed.