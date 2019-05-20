Billionaires', stars' and icons' big secret to channeling success

Want to write your own success story? Actor Sean Kanan, known for his role as Mike Barnes in the "Karate Kid III," may have some useful intel.

The new book “Success Factor X,” written be Kanan and motivational speaker Jill Liberman, is a collection of strategies and secrets from a diverse group of high achievers ranging from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban to hip-hop icons Run-D.M.C. Kanan believes that it’s one area where society can find common ground.

“We wanted it to be something that people can go back to again and again,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday. “Success is something we are all interested in -- we want it for ourselves, for our children, for our families.”

In the book “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander is quoted as saying, "Success is not comparative; it is personal. Your success is defined by you.” In Kanan’s opinion, this is what achievement is about.

“I think that we are constantly bombarded by images of what success is supposed to be – especially the younger generation… and the reality is that we all have our own internal barometer of what success should be and if you reach that internal goal that you have inside then you’re successful and it doesn’t really matter what Madison Avenue and the rest of the world is saying that success should be,” he said.

Kanan also found that the common denominator between all the successful individuals in the book was motivating others.

“You know so many of these people have the trappings of success—they have the money, the fame, the toys—all those sorts of things. And almost to an individual what the common denominator was, was that you know everybody really talked about success in terms of paying it forward of the ability to inspire other people,” he said.

“It seems like the bigger and more successful the individuals in the book, the more concerned they are with giving back with helping others achieve their success,” added Kanan.