Big pharmacies now eyeing the dental market

Need some dental work? Soon your local pharmacy may help.

Both Walgreen and CVS are piloting dental services at some of their stores to keep customers coming in.

In December, Walgreens announced it has teamed up with Aspen Dental to open dental offices at a few of its Florida locations, while CVS has quietly opened six SmileDirectClub locations inside a few of its stores.

Aspen Dental Management CEO Bob Fontana told FOX Business the move is part of the “undergoing fundamental shift” in health care overall.

“Patients are demanding more choice and better access. Traditional delivery models are giving way to patient-centric ones that make care more accessible and affordable,” Fontana said.

Walgreens added that the move is part of its overall commitment to transform its stores into “neighborhood health destinations” that can provide customers with access to a broad range of affordable health care services in a convenient setting.

Walgreens has already opened one dental location in Gainesville, Florida, with a second one coming in Tampa around the second quarter. At these locations, Walgreens customers will have access to free exams, X-rays and even quick turnarounds for custom-crafted dentures or repairs.

CVS, on the other hand, is piloting a program to offer its customers an opportunity to get their teeth straightened at some locations.

While a spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on its partnership with SmileDirectClub, one did tell CNBC that the overall goal is to make health easier and more convenient for our customers.

Currently, CVS has added six “SmileShopExpress” locations, where customers can get fitted for invisible braces or get their teeth whitened.

Both companies, however, have said both programs are still in the pilot phase.