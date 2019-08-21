Here are best, worst Florida cities to retire in: Report

If you’re looking to retire in Florida, a new study suggests you should choose Sarasota.

WalletHub published a study Wednesday that analyzed 115 of Florida’s biggest cities to find which ones were the best for retirees.

Following Sarasota on the list were Tampa, Miami, Boca Raton and Key West, in order of best to worst.

Meanwhile, the worst city for retirees in Florida, according to the study, was Deltona. Just above that city were The Villages, Fleming Island, Navarre and Palm Bay, in order from worst to best.

According to a WalletHub study, Sarasota, Fla., is the best city in the state to retire in. (iStock)

The study compared the cities’ quality of life, health and activities using 28 metrics including adjusted cost of living, share of the population aged 65 and older, violent crime rate, health care facilities per capita, life expectancy, senior centers per capita and availability of adult volunteer activities.

The second-best Florida city to retire in is Tampa, according to WalletHub. (iStock)

Miami is the third-best Florida city to retire in, WalletHub found. It is also among the five-way tie for city with the most museums per capita. (iStock)

Aside from the overall rankings, WalletHub also reported other specific findings in its study, including that Titusville has the lowest adjusted cost of living in Florida, while Coral Gables and Parkland have the highest adjusted cost of living.

There was a six-way tie for the highest percentage of the population aged 65 and older between The Villages, North Fort Myers, Estero, Bonita Springs, New Smyrna Beach and Dunedin.

Boca Raton is the fourth-best Florida city to retire in, according to the study. It is also among the Florida cities with the highest adjusted cost of living and most health care facilities per capita. (iStock)

The fifth-best city for retirees is Key West. It has the highest percentage of workers aged 65 and older and is among the cities with the highest adjusted cost of living. It's tied for most fishing facilities and most museums per capita. (iStock)

Five cities in the Sunshine State have the most museums per capita including Key West, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola and Fort Pierce.

The Florida city with the lowest property crime rate was Weston, while the two cities with the highest property crime rate were Panama City and Miami Beach.

For the overall rankings, here are the top 10 best and worst Florida cities to retire, according to WalletHub.

10 Best Places to Retire in Florida

1. Sarasota

2. Tampa

3. Miami

4. Boca Raton

5. Key West

6. Orlando

7. Bradenton

8. Fort Myers

9. West Palm Beach

10. Clearwater

10 Worst Places to Retire in Florida

106. Deerfield Beach

107. Homestead

108. Dania Beach

109. Wesley Chapel

110. Coral Springs

111. Palm Bay

112. Navarre

113. Fleming Island

114. The Villages

115. Deltona