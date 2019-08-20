10 most expensive US states to die in

New York and California aren’t just two of the most expensive places to live in the United States — they’re also two of the most expensive places to die in.
That’s according to new research from personal-finance website GOBankingRates, the National Funeral Directors Association and the National Bureau of Economic Research, which looked at the median out-of-pocket funeral costs and median end-of-life medical care for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
All figures have been adjusted for inflation.
Here are the top 10 most expenses places to die:
10. Rhode Island
Total: $25,667
Average funeral expenses: $9,269
Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,398
9. New Jersey
Total: $26,893
Average funeral expenses: $9,712
Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,181
8. Connecticut
Total: $27,452
Average funeral expenses: $9,914
Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,538
7. Maryland
Total: $27,881
Average funeral expenses: $10,069
Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,812
6. Alaska
Total: $27,924
Average funeral expenses: $10,084
Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,840
5. Massachusetts
Total: $28,289
Average funeral expenses: $10,216
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,073
4. Oregon
Total: $28,849
Average funeral expenses: $10,418
Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,430
3. New York
Total: $29,902
Average funeral expenses: $10,799
Average end-of-life medical costs: $19,103
2. California
Total: $32,611
Average funeral expenses: $11,777
Average end-of-life medical costs: $20,834
1. Hawaii
Total: $41,467
Average funeral expenses: $14,975
Average end-of-life medical costs: $26,492
Compared to the No. 1 state on the list, Hawaii, where the average funeral expenses are $14,975 and the average end-of-life medical costs are $26,492, the national medians are a lot lower. In fact, they’re less than half, at $7,360 and $11,618, respectively.
“One of the biggest factors impacting funeral expenses and the cost of dying in general,” according to GOBankingRates, “is the state where the death certificate is issued.”
Many states don’t leave additional fees with the deceased’s family by imposing taxes, though that isn’t always the case everywhere. Some states have removed estate and inheritance taxes and others have left taxes in place but raised the exemption levels.
“Just like the cost of living, the cost of dying depends on where you reside.”
