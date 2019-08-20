10 most expensive US states to die in

New York and California aren’t just two of the most expensive places to live in the United States — they’re also two of the most expensive places to die in.

That’s according to new research from personal-finance website GOBankingRates, the National Funeral Directors Association and the National Bureau of Economic Research, which looked at the median out-of-pocket funeral costs and median end-of-life medical care for all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

All figures have been adjusted for inflation.

Here are the top 10 most expenses places to die:

10. Rhode Island

Total: $25,667

Average funeral expenses: $9,269

Average end-of-life medical costs: $16,398

9. New Jersey

Total: $26,893

Average funeral expenses: $9,712

Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,181

8. Connecticut

Total: $27,452

Average funeral expenses: $9,914

Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,538

7. Maryland

Total: $27,881

Average funeral expenses: $10,069

Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,812

6. Alaska

Total: $27,924

Average funeral expenses: $10,084

Average end-of-life medical costs: $17,840

5. Massachusetts

Total: $28,289

Average funeral expenses: $10,216

Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,073

4. Oregon

Total: $28,849

Average funeral expenses: $10,418

Average end-of-life medical costs: $18,430

3. New York

Total: $29,902

Average funeral expenses: $10,799

Average end-of-life medical costs: $19,103

2. California

Total: $32,611

Average funeral expenses: $11,777

Average end-of-life medical costs: $20,834

1. Hawaii

Total: $41,467

Average funeral expenses: $14,975

Average end-of-life medical costs: $26,492

Compared to the No. 1 state on the list, Hawaii, where the average funeral expenses are $14,975 and the average end-of-life medical costs are $26,492, the national medians are a lot lower. In fact, they’re less than half, at $7,360 and $11,618, respectively.

“One of the biggest factors impacting funeral expenses and the cost of dying in general,” according to GOBankingRates, “is the state where the death certificate is issued.”

Many states don’t leave additional fees with the deceased’s family by imposing taxes, though that isn’t always the case everywhere. Some states have removed estate and inheritance taxes and others have left taxes in place but raised the exemption levels.

“Just like the cost of living, the cost of dying depends on where you reside.”

