Kamala Harris introduces bill to decriminalize marijuana

California Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris – a 2020 presidential hopeful – introduced a bill on Tuesday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

Harris, along with House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler, D.-N.Y., unveiled The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act – or the MORE Act, which the pair called one of the “most comprehensive reform bills ever introduced.”

“Times have changed — marijuana should not be a crime,” Harris said in a statement. “We need to start regulating marijuana, and expunge marijuana convictions from the records of millions of Americans so they can get on with their lives.”

The bill would remove marijuana from a list of controlled substances – while allowing states more freedom in setting their own policies. It would also call for the expungement of prior convictions and the creation of an “Opportunity Trust Fund,” which would provide money to three different grant programs. Those funds would be obtained through a 5 percent sales tax on marijuana and marijuana products.

Further, the government would not be able to deny any public benefit – including housing – based on marijuana use or prior convictions for a related offense.

Earlier this month, lawmakers held a hearing on removing marijuana from the list of controlled substances.

Proponents argued that states where the product is sold legally have increased revenues – both from sales and taxes.

So far, at least 10 states have legalized recreational use of the substance.

Another presidential hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden, unveiled a criminal justice reform plan on Tuesday, which also included plans to decriminalize marijuana.

Harris and Biden will appear in the second round of Democratic debates next week in Detroit.