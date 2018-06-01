Bee’s show safe, while Roseanne’s got ‘whacked,’ says Dennis Miller

Comedian Dennis Miller said Thursday that Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet was unacceptable, but he also said that her firing was catastrophic.

Continue Reading Below

“I think Roseanne will get whacked obviously and they’re going to get rid of her stuff. Obviously they are taking her old shows off cable. It’s a Greek tragedy,” Miller said on FOX Business’ Kennedy. “Albeit you can’t say that Roseanne. I like Roseanne, but I knew she was whacked the moment I heard it.”

ABC canceled Barr’s hit reboot of “Roseanne” following a racist post on Twitter.

Last week, ESPN, ABC’s sister network that is owned by Disney, announced that Keith Olbermann, an outspoken critic of President Trump, would return to the network despite vulgar Twitter posts that included numerous offensive remarks directed at the president and his surrogates.

Miller cited the example of Olbermann referring to Michelle Malkin as a “big mashed up piece of meat with lipstick on it,” but also said Disney CEO Bob Iger didn’t fire Olbermann to get a political leg up.

Advertisement

“Bob Iger is in the presidency business,” Miller said. “He wants to move on … and this is a gesture that will probably advance him at least on that side.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday night Samantha Bee, host of “Full Frontal,” on TBS in her opening segment directed a foul-mouthed comment towards Ivanka Trump.

Miller added, Bee will keep her show.