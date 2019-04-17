Babyface debuts new agave-based spirit to take over the liquor market

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds has written hits for everyone from Whitney Houston, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Beyonce to Madonna, but he’s now extending his empire to a new business endeavor: the world of spirits.

"It is not tequila. I like to say Avila is the new Tequila. It's different. It's different because it is made in a different soil. It's made in an area called Morello and because of the volcano that's there, it kind of makes it richer and gives it a different vibe, a better vibe," the 11-time Grammy award winner told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Wednesday.

The songwriter-turned-businessman debuted his new agave-based spirit called “REVEL Avila” on "Countdown to the Closing Bell." The new spirit originates from Mexico and is made from Agave, the same plant as tequila.

Babyface also shared advice for aspiring entrepreneurs on the keys to success.

“I think that if you just have a product that's really good, sometimes it takes time for it to actually show itself, but when it finally does, then everybody is there for it. Whatever you are with, if it is quality, stick with it, and it will happen," he said.

There are currently three expressions of REVEL Avila available in three states: New York, California and Minnesota.