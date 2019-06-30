‘Avengers: Endgame’ narrows gap to break highest-grossing film record following rerelease

“Avengers: Endgame” has broken several box office records, but it has yet to claim the ultimate title of being the highest-grossing film of all time despite its rerelease this weekend.

The Marvel film raked in about $5.5 million this weekend in the U.S. and another $2.3 million worldwide after releasing a new version of the movie that included a special tribute, a deleted scene and a new look into the new ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home." The additions amounted to about six minutes of new footage for fans to enjoy.

The “Avengers” movie has now earned $2.76 billion globally since its release on April 26, but it’s still not enough to beat the record James Cameron’s movie “Avatar” set in 2009.

“Avatar” became the highest-grossing movie of all time after earning $2.78 billion globally.

“Avengers: Endgame” still has a chance to earn $26 million more to dethrone “Avatar.” The movie, which played in more than 2,000 theaters this weekend, will most likely be in most theaters for the rest of the summer. Cameron’s record-breaking film was in theaters for 234 days before it was rereleased in 2010.

Robert Downey Jr., who plays Ironman in the superhero film, took to social media earlier this week to encourage fans to head to the theaters.

“Wanna make history? The #GAME has yet to #END! Avengers rerelease,” Downey tweeted. He wrote in a Friday post, “suit up, show up, records gonna blow up !!! #EndGameRerelease today...”

The Marvel film shattered the record for the biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales and $1.2 billion globally. Cameron previously congratulated “Avengers: Endgame” for becoming the second highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing his 1997 hit film “Titanic.”

Fox Business Kathleen Joyce and The Associated Press contributed to this report.