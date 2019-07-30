Who is the rapper Trump keeps tweeting about?

A$AP Rocky, rapper and hip hop star, started Tuesday in Sweden after his arrest on assault charges and has garnered much attention after President Trump began tweeting in defense of the artist.

But who is the singer that so many are talking about?

Rakim Mayers, or A$AP Rocky as he is more commonly known, is a 30-year-old rapper born in Harlem, NY. He currently resides in the city. His stage name is derived from his larger group, A$AP Mob.

Rocky released his debut mixtape, “Live. Love. ASAP," in 2011, catapulting his career.

The rapper-songwriter is as both a music creator and a cultural icon. Rocky broke down barriers when he was named the first black male as the face of Dior. He has been featured on the cover of Forbes’ '30 under 30' and has worked with fashion tastemaker Guess Originals on its 90s-inspired hip-hop collection.

Rocky has also starred in films, including “Dope,” which held the top 5 spot on opening weekend and acts as creative director for MTV Labs.

“I think it’s too much hype about me. I want to prove myself to these people,” Rocky said, “I want to prove to them that I’m an all-around artist, I’m a great video director, I’m a great human being, I have a good head on my shoulders and I’m a great lyricist. I’m ready to represent now. I got too much style not to be.”

The singer has been detained in Stockholm, Sweden for almost a month now, starting on July 3rd, and prompting some like fellow rapper SZA to criticize the detention as "a hostage situation."

The artist has maintained his innocence on social media and President Trump has spoken in his defense to the Swedish Prime Minister on the matter after a heated Twitter exchange. The president offered up the rapper’s bail in order to reach a solution with the Swedish Prime Minister.

He continued, “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky”.

President Trump also expressed his disappointment in the Swedish Prime Minister for not taking further action to alleviate the situation.

Rocky was taken into custody, along with two others, attacking a man which he says was out of self-defense over an incident involving headphones.

Since his detention, the songwriter, who was set to perform at the 2019 Tomorrowland Music Festival in Belgium starting July 19th, had to cancel. The rapper faces possible prison time and there is no word yet how long he will be detained.