Apple eyeing NYC real estate after Amazon HQ2 pick

Apple is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire around 60,000 square feet inside a nearly finished tower in the New York City borough of Manhattan.

Continue Reading Below

Sources told The New York Post that the tech giant has been negotiating with 55 Hudson Yards, a new building being developed by Related Companies along the West Side Highway, for the space and to possibly develop a large retail presence along the Hudson Yards complex as well.

However, an Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the report.

If a deal is made, Apple would join other prestigious tenants at the tower, including Steven Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point Management and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

The move for more property in New York City also comes several months after Amazon announced it has chosen to split its second headquarters between Northern Virginia and Long Island City, which is in the New York City borough of Queens.