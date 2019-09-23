Andy Dick wanted for allegedly groping Uber driver: Report

article

Comedian and actor Andy Dick is a wanted man in Los Angeles County after he allegedly grabbed his Uber driver’s crotch over a year ago, TMZ reported.

Dick was a customer in the livery driver’s car in April 2018 when he allegedly groped the man, the driver told the L.A. County Sheriff's office. The district attorney’s office ultimately hit Dick with a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, according to the report.

An arrest warrant was issued in March of this year. Dick has not yet been cuffed for the charge and the warrant is still active.

Dick was hit with the same change just months after the April incident. In July 2018, he allegedly groped a stranger on the street in L.A., according to the report.

A spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request from comment. Dick’s representative declined TMZ’s comment request.