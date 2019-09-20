Trump mocked for 'wad of cash' until he explained his reason

President Trump told reporters Wednesday, "I don’t carry a wallet" after being caught with a wad of "Andrew Jacksons" peaking out his back pocket while boarding Air Force One.

The $20 bills slipped into the view of eagle-eyed photographer, Tom Brenner, at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View on Tuesday, according to Yahoo. The snapshot went viral.

When the president returned to Washington from a fundraising trip in California, curious reporters asked Trump about if was normal for him to carry around cash.

"I do, I do," Trump told reporters while pulling the cash from his pocket- brandishing it for reporters to see, according to Yahoo. “I don’t carry a wallet because I haven’t had to use a credit card in a long time. I do like leaving tips to the hotel. I like to carry a little something. I like to give tips to the hotel," Trump told reporters.

The thought of carrying cash, especially in such a precarious place, is foreign to many consumers who are becoming more reliant on mobile payment services such as Venmo rather than turning to bills and coins. A 2017 survey from U.S. Bank , cash was becoming increasingly obsolete. According to the report, 47% of those surveyed said prefer digital apps when making payments instead of cash. The survey also found that consumers aren't carrying much cash with them. Fifty percent of survey respondents reported carrying cash less than half of the time. If they do, according to the survey, they keep less than $20 on hand.

"I’m telling you, maybe a president’s not supposed to do it, but I like to leave a tip for the hotel, et cetera, et cetera," the former real estate mogul added.

The photo didn't take too kindly to some Twitter followers who were quick to criticize the president, some even suggesting the money was for illicit goods.

Meanwhile, the president, who still refuses to release his tax returns, seemed to have a more light-hearted stance on the matter saying he'd "like a piece of that picture," according to Yahoo.

The move sparked questions to see how widespread the practice is amongst some high profile industry leaders and former presidents.

Back in 2013, Obama made a pit stop at Magnolia’s – a deli and café sitting amongst the city of Rochester. Obama’s bill added up to $89.64. Though the restaurant already added an automatic gratuity of 20 percent, Obama didn’t think that was enough, according to TMZ who obtained a copy of his receipt. The former president of the United States tipped an extra $30 on top of the $16.64.

The notable move is not common practice with all top CEOs.

Hilton’s president and CEO, Christopher Nassetta, told New York Times columnist and CNBC co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin that he does not tip housekeeping when he checks out of hotels. "I typically do not leave a tip," Nassetta said.

The CEO made the comment at the 41st Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference where he spoke to thousands of hospitality industry professionals on how he had worked his way from "about as low as you can go".