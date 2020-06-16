Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Transportation

Amtrak reducing service, offering buyout packages to employees

Railroad plans to cut most long-distance trains to 3 days per week instead of daily.

Reuters
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. passenger railroad service Amtrak, which has been reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, will run many of its long-distance routes less frequently and cut the frequency of trains in its busy Northeast Corridor, the rail operator said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Amtrak also said it is looking to pare its workforce via a voluntary offer to employees, and expects the workforce could be reduced by up to 20 percent.

AMTRAK TO REQUIRE FACE COVERINGS

"Due to the long-term impact of COVID-19 on ridership, Amtrak has made the decision to operate with reduced capacity through FY21," an Amtrak spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The company said that beginning Oct. 1, it plans to reduce most long-distance trains to three days per week instead of daily.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Amtrak said in May it needed a further $1.5 billion bailout and disclosed plans to cut its workforce by up to 20 percent in the coming budget year.

The company, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, in April received $1 billion in emergency funding from the U.S. Congress.

The passenger railroad service said it also plans to enter fiscal year 2021 with reduced train frequencies in the Northeast Corridor, which operates between Washington, D.C., and Boston and is the busiest in its network, and on its state-funded routes.

EVEN WHEN NOT AT FAULT, AMTRAK CAN BARE COST OF ACCIDENTS

"We are planning 32 percent fewer frequencies on the NEC, 24 percent fewer for our state-supported service", the spokeswoman told Reuters.

"Our goal is to restore daily service on these routes as demand warrants, potentially by the summer of 2021," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS