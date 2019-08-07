American Airlines lands naming rights for Rams and Chargers stadium plaza

As NFL football season kick off nears, American Airlines landed itself the naming rights to the upcoming Rams and Chargers plaza outside the Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park.

The American Airlines Plaza will serve as a 2½-acre, two-level open-air space entrance to the stadium. The stadium itself will hold 70,000 football fans and 6,000 performance attendees. The stadium is 75 percent complete and is expected to open next July.

"Anytime you get to this point in the project you are having these sorts of announcements," said Jason Gannon, the managing director for the LA Stadium and Entertainment District. "It is also a moment when you can see how the stadium and vision is being put together."

The stadium, which will also include retail and office space as well as apartments, sits on 298 acres in Inglewood. The $5 billion stadium is being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

The stadium is set to host the Super Bowl in 2022, the College Football Playoff championship in 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics.

All three groups have posted about the news on twitter, sharing their excitement about the upcoming stadium with fans and customers.

American Airlines president Robert Isom said the naming rights to the stadium comes amid the company's continued investment in Los Angeles. American is one of the largest air carriers out of Los Angeles International Airport. The airline is also investing $1.6 billion in renovating its terminals at the airport.

Some NFL teams have had similar updates, while other have not been quite as lucky.

FOX Business takes a look at a few other NFL teams and where they sit with their stadiums.

Heinz and Steelers deal may expire

The naming deal between Heinz and the Steelers runs through 2021. However, Heinz says the company is "highly unlikely" to renew its naming rights with the Pittsburgh football team. Heinz's departure will mark the first time in the stadium's history that it will have a new name. Kraft Heinz reportedly pays an average of $2.85 million per year for the naming rights. (It was originally a $57 million, 20-year deal beginning in 2001.)

Broncos have been nameless for 3 years

The Denver Broncos have not had a sponsored name on their stadium in 3 years, but they might be getting closer to nailing one down, according to The Denver Post.

“I feel better about it than maybe I did a year ago,” Joe Ellis, Broncos CEO and president, said at this year's annual NFL meeting. “But that doesn’t make me promise anything. I’m confident we’ll have a partner who is the right partner.

“We’re narrowing down on some details with a company, and I’m really hopeful we can bring a deal to closure. Will it be before the start of the season? I don’t know,” he said.

Redskins could get a new stadium

According to Bruce Allen, Redskins president, the team and fans can expect information about a new stadium in the next year. The team hopes to finalize a decision by 2022 before the current FedEx Field's lease expires in 2026. A new stadium would ideally open in 2027. The team is reportedly looking at two spots: one in Virginia near Dulles Airport and another at the RFK Stadium site in Washington, D.C.

Raiders' new stadium to be Allegiant Stadium

The new stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas will officially be called Allegiant Stadium, the team announced on Monday. The 65,000-seat indoor stadium will cost the Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air $1.9 billion for the sponsorship. The Raiders are expected to take to the new field starting in the 2020-21 season.

"We're thrilled that our future home will be known as Allegiant Stadium," Marc Badain, Raiders president, said in a statement on Monday. "As the hometown airline, Allegiant is the perfect partner to showcase the incredible support we continue to receive from the Southern Nevada community. We are grateful to all involved who worked diligently to make Allegiant Stadium a reality."