Amazon started to hire for its new HQ2. Here’s a look

Amazon announced it has posted its first round of job listings for its new second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia and is “on pace” to create 400 opportunities this year.

Continue Reading Below

“We posted our first few job listings this morning,” the e-commerce giant said in a blog post late Monday.

Of the 400 jobs promised this year, Amazon posted five full-time opportunities, which include three openings for a “Global Category Manager,” which will be tasked with building a strong “strategic business direction.”

“While the number is small, these employees will help build the foundation of our workforce and workplace,” the company added.

Amazon pulled out of its plan to build a second headquarters in New York City in February following a flood of opposition from city and state officials, but said it has “enjoyed a warm welcome” from the Arlington community and “strong support” from officials.

Advertisement

“The strong support from state and local government has allowed us to make significant progress towards establishing our presence here. We are ahead of schedule and on pace to create 400 new jobs this year and a total of 25,000 over the next decade plus,” Amazon said.

The first building in its new northern Virginia headquarters complex will open this fall, with new employees moving into a temporary office space in June.

Here’s a look at the first round of job postings:

Global Category Manager (Three postings)

DESCRIPTION : The Global Category Manager will sit in our new headquarters in Northern Virginia, where Amazon will invest $2.5 billion dollars, occupy 4 million square feet of energy efficient office space, and create at least 25,000 new full-time jobs. Our employees and the neighboring community will also benefit from the associated investments from the Commonwealth including infrastructure updates, public transportation improvements, and new access to Reagan National Airport. By working together on behalf of our customers, we are building the future one innovative product, service, and idea at a time.

Sr. Financial Analyst – Procurement

DESCRIPTION: This role will sit in our new headquarters in Northern Virginia, where Amazon will invest $2.5 billion dollars, occupy 4 million square feet of energy efficient office space, and create at least 25,000 new full-time jobs. Our employees and the neighboring community will also benefit from the associated investments from the Commonwealth including infrastructure updates, public transportation improvements, and new access to Reagan National Airport.

HR Specialist

DESCRIPTION: This role will sit in our new headquarters in Northern Virginia, where Amazon will invest $2.5 billion dollars, occupy 4 million square feet of energy efficient office space, and create at least 25,000 new full-time jobs. Our employees and the neighboring community will also benefit from the associated investments from the Commonwealth including infrastructure updates, public transportation improvements, and new access to Reagan National Airport.