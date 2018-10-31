Amazon jeopardizes Google, Facebook ad growth

Amazon is a big threat to Facebook and Google’s ad profits, according to SocialFlow CEO Jim Anderson.
Continue Reading Below
Amazon is expected to more than double its U.S. digital-advertising revenue in 2018, according to research firm eMarketer, moving past Oath and Microsoft to the third place behind Google and Facebook.
“Amazon is now the No. 3 in the digital-advertising space and we know that every industry that Amazon touches has changed significantly,” Anderson told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday. “So I think that Google and Facebook are both keeping an eye on Amazon because … when you go to Amazon you go to buy things and so commerce and most advertisers ultimately want to sell things. Amazon is a really compelling play for a lot of advertisers.”
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC.
|1,610.00
|+79.58
|+5.20%
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC.
|153.03
|+6.81
|+4.66%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|1,105.49
|+55.98
|+5.33%
U.S. advertisers are likely to spend $4.6 billion on Amazon’s platform this year, accounting for 4.1 percent market share in the U.S.
Even so the e-commerce giant’s position is a far cry from Google, which leads the digital-ad space with 37.1 percent and Facebook’s 20.6 percent of market share, eMarketer estimated.
Advertisement
Neither Facebook, Amazon nor Google offered a comment in response to FOX Business' request for a statement.
More from FOX Business...
Meanwhile, Facebook reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, topping analysts’ earnings expectations but missing on quarterly revenue and user growth. However, Anderson said the strength of their advertising business is a positive sign.
“The advertisers who fuel 98 percent of Facebook’s revenue seem to still like it,” he said.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.