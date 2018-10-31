Amazon jeopardizes Google, Facebook ad growth

Amazon is a big threat to Facebook and Google’s ad profits, according to SocialFlow CEO Jim Anderson.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon is expected to more than double its U.S. digital-advertising revenue in 2018, according to research firm eMarketer, moving past Oath and Microsoft to the third place behind Google and Facebook.

“Amazon is now the No. 3 in the digital-advertising space and we know that every industry that Amazon touches has changed significantly,” Anderson told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday. “So I think that Google and Facebook are both keeping an eye on Amazon because … when you go to Amazon you go to buy things and so commerce and most advertisers ultimately want to sell things. Amazon is a really compelling play for a lot of advertisers.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,610.00 +79.58 +5.20% FB FACEBOOK INC. 153.03 +6.81 +4.66% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,105.49 +55.98 +5.33%

U.S. advertisers are likely to spend $4.6 billion on Amazon’s platform this year, accounting for 4.1 percent market share in the U.S.

Even so the e-commerce giant’s position is a far cry from Google, which leads the digital-ad space with 37.1 percent and Facebook’s 20.6 percent of market share, eMarketer estimated.

Advertisement

Neither Facebook, Amazon nor Google offered a comment in response to FOX Business' request for a statement.

Meanwhile, Facebook reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday, topping analysts’ earnings expectations but missing on quarterly revenue and user growth. However, Anderson said the strength of their advertising business is a positive sign.

“The advertisers who fuel 98 percent of Facebook’s revenue seem to still like it,” he said.