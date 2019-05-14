Amazon, Google among top 15 US companies hiring the most new graduates

As graduation ceremonies wrap up this month, recent graduates are thrust into the job search process during peak hiring season. There are 15 U.S. companies who are hiring the most people just out of colleges and graduate schools.

According to LinkedIn’s guide for grads, tech and consulting firms offer the most entry-level jobs for new graduates, and Amazon, Google, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Oracle and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among the top companies accepting applications.

“[These] few are LinkedIn Top Companies, indicating these employers aren’t only hiring, they’re also in high demand among job seekers due to appealing workplace culture and opportunities for career growth,” the LinkedIn guide by Blair Decembrele stated.

Other top corporations looking to bring in recent grads include Microsoft, EY, PwC, IBM, Target, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Accenture and Raytheon.

The U.S. unemployment rate is currently at 3.5 percent, a 50-year low. Decembrele said most employers begin hiring in May but continue throughout the summer so those who need time to work on their profile or resumes should take some time to do so.

People who love a tech-savvy role are in luck — software engineer is the most popular position among recent graduates with more than 40,000 entry-level roles open in the U.S., according to LinkedIn. The average starting salary hovers around $83,000.

Positions in teaching, nursing and sales are also gaining some traction, with about 7,000 to 9,000 entry-level roles open for each profession.

Here's a list of the companies hiring the most college grads, per LinkedIn.