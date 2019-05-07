Amazon Go opens in New York City, with a twist

Amazon has officially opened some new doors in New York City despite criticism surrounding its bailout of building a second headquarters in the city's borough of Queens.

On Tuesday, the e-commerce giant announced that its 12th cashier-free Amazon Go store has opened in Brookfield Place in downtown Manhattan, but this one will accept cash after facing some criticism for catering only to customers who have credit cards and bank accounts.

The new store, similar to other Amazon Go locations, will offer ready-to-eat meals as well as a selection of grocery staples like bread, milk and artisan cheeses.

The 1,300-square-foot store allows customers to simply walk in and scan the items they would like to purchase on their Amazon app and walk out without any interaction with a cashier.

However, since this is the first location to accept cash, Amazon said while there still won't be any cash registers in the store, shoppers who would like to pay with cash will have to check out with an employee with a mobile device to help them.

In addition to its grab-and-go options, Amazon will also sell its own meal kits.

Cashless stores have been a hot topic in recent months as many cities and states have banned them for discriminating against people who don't have banking accounts or a credit card. Earlier this year, Philadephia was the first city to ban cashless stores, a move that was followed by New Jersey. New York and San Francisco are also reportedly looking into similar laws.