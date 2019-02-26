Amazon adds former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi to its board

Amazon has been scooping up high-profile female executives for its boardroom lately.

The e-commerce giant said Monday that former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi will join its board as a director, making her the second woman to be named this month and its fifth female in its 11 member board.

A few weeks prior, Amazon also named Starbucks Corp. Chief Operating Officer Rosalind Brewer as a director. She is also the second black woman to serve on it board.

Last year, Amazon vowed to increase diversity on its board as part of a new policy.

Nooyi, the newest addition, is expected to part of the company’s audit committee board.

The announcement comes less than five months after she stepped down as Pepsi CEO last October.

For her role, she has been granted 549 shares of common shares of the company worth an estimated 863,857 as of Tuesday morning, which will vet in three equal annual installments beginning on May 15, 2020.

Nooyi and Brewer now join Jamie Gorelick, Judith McGrath and Patricia Stonesifer on Amazon’s 11 member board.