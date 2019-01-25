LA’s $150 million mega mansion: 5 fancy facts

A Los Angeles mega-mansion, nestled in the exclusive Bel Air enclave, originally listed at $250 million just became a little more affordable. It’s price was reduced by $100 million because it wasn’t selling. However, if the owner fetches the current listing price, it would be the most expensive home to ever sell in L.A. County.

Continue Reading Below

For $150 million you get these basics:

38,000 square feet over four levels

12 bedrooms

5 bars

3 kitchens

17,000 square feet of outdoor entertainment decks with a 270 degree view from downtown L.A. to the Pacific ocean

But it also has some other over-the-top amenities. FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn went inside the exclusive Bel Air enclave for a look inside the swanky mansion. Here are 5 facts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

It has a garage full of expensive whips

Part of this garage is fully stocked with vehicles including a custom Rolls-Royce and Bugatti worth a combined $30 million.

And… a helipad

The mansion has its own helicopter landing pad on the roof.

Bowl with Louis Vuitton

A four-lane bowling alley by ultra-lux designer Louis Vuitton.

Entertainment for days with snacks

It’s equipped with a 40 seat movie theater and enough foosball tables to host your own tournament. The home comes with a massive candy bar fit for an endless assortment of treats. Sweet tooth anyone?

Perfect for pool parties

The pad also has an 85-foot infinite pool.