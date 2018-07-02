2024 Summer Olympics will include video games: Gamer World News Entertainment CEO

Competitive video gaming is expected to be part of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, according to Gamer World News Entertainment CEO Gayle Dickie.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is reportedly considering adding “eSports” in an attempt to attract younger viewers.

“I think including these sports by 2024 would be a fantastic idea not only for the country of France, but for the world in terms of increase revenue and advertising,” Dickie told FOX Business on Monday.

The IOC elected Paris as host city of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad 2024 and with 2.2 billion gamers throughout the world, Dickie says, adding video gaming will substantially increase viewership of the summer games.

“[Olympic games] viewership is down 24 percent in the 18-49 demos,” she said.

The World Health Organization has defined gaming disorder as “a pattern of gaming behavior” with “sufficient severity to result in significant impairment...”

Dickie said labeling video gaming as a disorder will not prevent eSports from consideration in the Summer Olympic Games.

“I think it’s like anything else,” she said. “Everything in moderation.”