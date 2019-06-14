2019 MLB-All Star Game 3D pop artwork unveiled

An artist, whose work is often featured in airports and cities around the world, is debuting a new sports-themed collection, including an exclusive piece for the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Charles Fazzino, a Bronx, New York native, said he was hired by MLB after approaching the league many years ago to use his unique style of art for a Yankees baseball piece.

“They loved my work, and in 2003, they commissioned me to do the work for the All-Star Game in Chicago,” he said on during an interview on “Mornings with Maria” on Friday.

The 3D pop artist’s collection is intended to capture the essence of Cleveland, the site of this year’s Midsummer Classic to be played at Progressive Field on July 9, he said.

“This piece depicts everything about Cleveland,” Fazzino said. “When I create a piece it's all about the city, the excitement around a game, especially in a town like Cleveland. It’s really a big thing.”

The artwork is inspired by Fazzino’s love of pop-up books when he was a child, he said. The artist has also worked for the National Football League, designing the league’s Super Bowl posters. His process, he said, involves sketching and endless hours of cutting and gluing on each particular piece.

“My father always said to me, ‘If you gonna be in art, you should do something that’s different,’” Fazzino said.