11-year old survivor meets Trump, helps pass bill for childhood cancer

An 11-year old cancer survivor hopes to share her story and help save other kids’ lives, she told FOX Business on Friday.

Sadie Keller was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 7 years old and is out of remission and cancer free.

“One of my goals was to just help more kids survive and help more kids like me get better treatments and just not have so many side effects after they are done with chemo,” she said to Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

Sadie was able to share her story with President Trump in the Oval Office where he recently signed the STAR Act into law.

It aims to provide $30 million per year to childhood cancer research.

“It’s the most comprehensive childhood cancer bill ever passed by the United States Congress,” Texas Rep. Michael McCaul added.