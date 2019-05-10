10 most popular jobs for new college grads — and their average entry-level salaries

As summer approaches and school comes to a close, many college graduates (if they aren't already) will be hunting for jobs.

Continue Reading Below

And they'll want to put their college degree to good use. According to data collected by LinkedIn, some of the top college majors that lead to the most "different kinds of jobs" include business administration and management, marketing and psychology, among others.

It's not a bad time to search for career opportunities, either. In April, U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs — the 119th month of straight gains — and unemployment fell to 3.6 percent, the lowest rate since 1969.

"This is another loud and clear signal that the economy is in really good shape," Mike Loewengart, the chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial, told Fox Business earlier this month. "We’re getting to a point where it’s hard to find something to be concerned about."

LinkedIn alone says it lists at least 20 million open jobs on its platform, with 3 million positions being posted, on average in the U.S., every month.

Advertisement

In 2018, 55 percent of students reported starting a new job the same year they graduated, according to LinkedIn, which cited the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"We’re also seeing that recent grads are adding additional skills and training after graduation, primarily concentrated in data visualization, data modeling, and analytics — which are in line with the skills that are most in-demand from employers," the company wrote in its workforce report in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

For the second straight year, a software engineer was the No. 1 job students desired. That position, in particular, pays well: $83,000 for an entry-level gig. A registered nurse, which takes home an average $62,000 a year for an entry-level position, came in second.

Here's a list of the 10 most popular jobs for college graduates and their average entry-level salaries, according to LinkedIn.