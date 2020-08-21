Alveda King calls out Democratic leaders for refusing to condemn violence: 'Really should be ashamed'

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, told Fox Business Network's "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday she is disappointed by spiritual and Democratic leaders who refuse to condemn violence in cities across America.

King was respondoing to video of a vicious attack on a motorist who was violently beaten over the weekend in the midst of ongoing unrest in Portland.

"When I first saw the video, I was so hurt and so shocked, it was absolutely terrible," she told host David Asman. "We know that people are angry, scared, frustrated and are reacting and acting out in different ways that are not peaceful. This is not good.

"I’m actually calling on spiritual leaders, leaders of communities who have good hearts and good conscience to begin to again teach people, talk to people, implore people to deal with issues peacefully and for the spiritual leaders especially who have been kind of quiet at this time, that’s not helpful at all."

"If Black lives matter, if our communities matter, if our children matter, then stop just saying that as a racial invective and do something about it," King added later in the interview. "The Democrats really are not."

Alveda King said that she doesn't typically speak out in a partisan manner, but told Asman that it has been disappointing to see the uniform silence on the left.

"I usually won’t say Republicans versus Democrats and all that [but] the Democratic leaders really should be ashamed of themselves."

