Ye booted from Skechers corporate office after showing up 'unannounced and uninvited'

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, had another eventful day Wednesday after getting booted from a Skechers corporate office in California.

The company said Ye arrived at one of their corporate offices in Los Angeles without invitation and engaged in "unauthorized filming."

Two Skechers executives escorted Ye and his party from the building after a brief conversation, according to a company press release.

Skechers said it "is not considering and has no intention of working" with Ye and would like to stress he showed up "unannounced and uninvited."

"We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," the release read.

Ye has been under fire recently after he tweeted he would go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" on Oct. 8. He reportedly made comments of similar nature on Instagram the day before.

His antisemitic comments resulted in the loss of his social media accounts, and most recently, his multimillion dollar partnership with Adidas.

The company said it is ending production of Yeezy-branded products and all payments to Ye and his companies, effective immediately.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Adidas' decision to drop Ye is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to 250 million euros ($246.6 million) on the company’s net income in 2022, given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter.

The artist was also dropped by designer Balenciaga, whom he recently walked for in a runway show.

In a statement to Fox Business, retail giant TJ Maxx said its buying teams will not be purchasing any Yeezy merchandise globally.

Talent agency CAA also dropped Ye and a documentary about him has been shelved.

This week, streaming service Spotify condemned the antisemitic remarks, but said the platform is not removing his music.

The LA Times also reported Ye was immediately dropped by Attorney Camille Vasquez, whom he recently hired to represent his business interests, after the antisemitic remarks.

Her law firm Brown Rudnick was prepared to keep him as a client if he retracted his comments and issued an apology, but he reportedly refused, according to the outlet.

Ye's team did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox Business' Lawrence Richard and Julia Musto contributed to this report.