Liza Minnelli’s former Hollywood Hills home on the market for just under $8.4 million

Liza Minnelli's former Hollywood Hills home has been listed for $8.399 million.

Minnelli's second husband, director-producer Jack Haley Jr., commissioned the late famed architect Harry Gesner to design the mid-century modern house nestled above the Sunset Strip in 1960. Haley, who died in 2001 at age 67, and the 78-year-old actress lived at the residence throughout their marriage from 1974 to 1979, according to the Robb Report.

Christina Aguilera, 43, purchased the 6,500-square-foot property for $5 million in 2003, according to the outlet. The five-time Grammy Award winner enlisted architectural designer and developer Steve Hermann to remodel the house, where she lived until 2011.

The home was also once the residence of Voice of America's senior White House correspondent Steven L. Herman. Beautyblender president and former Shiseido executive Carsten Fischer is the home's current owner and seller. Levik Stephan and Anita Stephan of Hilton & Hyland/Forbes Global Properties hold the listing.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house boasts a geometric gate and angled-slat-wood door entryway. The glass-walled home offers sweeping views of the city, downtown Los Angeles, the surrounding hills and the Pacific Ocean.

Emblematic of its period design, the residence's centerpiece is a stone sunken conversation pit with a steel fireplace. The chef's kitchen features a center island, breakfast nook, pantry and skylights.

The custom-built screening room includes plushly upholstered seats for 18 people, a wet bar, a temperature-controlled wine room, and a tasting nook.

The luxurious 1,200-square-foot primary suite offers a fireplace, several lounging areas and a walk-in closet with built-ins and a makeup desk. The ensuite bathroom features a spa-like atmosphere with a soaking tub, glass shower, fireplace and three-sided aquarium.

The three additional bedrooms have ceilings with exposed beams, accent walls and private entries to the expansive wraparound patio.

Another standout feature is the gym, yoga and massage room with a walk-up marble shower.

The outdoor space offers an expansive deck for sunbathing, a heated salt water pool, a lagoon-style spa, a built-in barbecue and a fireplace.

Per the listing, the property's prime location is just minutes away from "vibrant dining, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife," and offers the opportunity for the home's new owner to "indulge in a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and iconic Hollywood glamour."