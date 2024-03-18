Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity Homes
Published

'Wizard of Oz' star Judy Garland's Bel-Air mansion hits market for nearly $11.5 million

The 'Wizard of Oz' star lived in the California home with her sisters and mother

There's no place like Judy Garland's former Bel-Air home. 

Built in the 1930s and purchased by Garland in 1938, the same year "The Wizard of Oz" premiered, the home is now listed for $11.495 million. 

Garland lived in the home built by famed architect Wallace Neff for several years with her sisters and mother. She died after an accidental overdose in 1969.

JUDY GARLAND AT 100: LATE 'WIZARD OF OZ' STAR'S CHILDREN REVEAL HOW THEY'RE KEEPING THE ACTRESS'S LEGACY ALIVE

A picture of the exterior of Judy Garlands white Bel-Air home with a lot green shrubbery inset a black and white photo of Judy Garland as Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz"

The home of the late "Wizard of Oz" actress is up for sale for nearly $11.5 million. (Paul Barnaby/Getty Images / Fox News)

The renovated home has over 5,500 square feet of living space on 2.9 acres. It has five bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, and it still has much of its '30s charm with a grand spiral staircase in the foyer.

Foyer entrace with spiral staircase in Judy Garland's home

A view of the foyer and staircase at the home's entrance. (Paul Barnaby / Fox News)

Picture of staircase cascading downwards in Judy Garland's old home

A cascading spiral staircase connects to the foyer in the expansive home. (Paul Barnaby / Fox News)

The house has several living spaces, many of which feature fireplaces, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Beautiful crown moldings can be found throughout the home.

Picture of a dining room in Judy Garland's old home in Bel-Air with a brown dining table

The crown molding is evident in the dining room off the foyer. (Paul Barnaby / Fox News)

The chef's kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances, features a paneled refrigerator, a massive island with marble countertops, ample storage and an adjoining dining nook beneath a large picture window.

Light mint green cabinets and white marble countertops in Judy Garland's old kitchen

The large kitchen has been updated and features Premier appliances. (Paul Barnaby / Fox News)

Seating area in kitchen with a curved sofa as a dining nook in front of a picture window

The dining nook in the kitchen is beneath a large picture window. (Paul Barnaby / Fox News)

The master bedroom is not only spacious but luxurious. The en-suite bathroom has two separate enclaves, with plenty of space to get ready before an evening out.

The master bedroom has its own fireplace and a massive en-suite bathroom. | Fox News

All the other bedrooms in the home have their own bathrooms.

Much of the home's appeal comes from its expansive outdoor space. 

"The impeccably polished grounds are equally as impressive, showcasing an entertainer's brick-lined patio, sprawling grassy pad, vine-adorned staircase leading to the second tier, extravagant in-ground pool with diving board and pool house," the listing for the property states.

A pool in the backyard with a white large shed

Judy Garland's former home has a beautiful pool in the backyard. (Paul Barnaby / Fox News)

Adjacent to the pool is an "original writer's cottage, also fully restored." 

"This abode offers a rare opportunity to call a piece of history home in one of the most highly coveted locations in Bel Air, where traditional charm meets unparalleled design in a perfect symphony."

The location cannot be beat as the residence, which sits behind a gate, is in close proximity to the Bel-Air Country Club and Getty Art Museum.

The backyard offers a brick patio. | Fox News

The home is listed with Josh Flagg at Compass.