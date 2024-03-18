'Wizard of Oz' star Judy Garland's Bel-Air mansion hits market for nearly $11.5 million

There's no place like Judy Garland's former Bel-Air home.

Built in the 1930s and purchased by Garland in 1938, the same year "The Wizard of Oz" premiered, the home is now listed for $11.495 million.

Garland lived in the home built by famed architect Wallace Neff for several years with her sisters and mother. She died after an accidental overdose in 1969.

The renovated home has over 5,500 square feet of living space on 2.9 acres. It has five bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, and it still has much of its '30s charm with a grand spiral staircase in the foyer.

The house has several living spaces, many of which feature fireplaces, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Beautiful crown moldings can be found throughout the home.

The chef's kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances, features a paneled refrigerator, a massive island with marble countertops, ample storage and an adjoining dining nook beneath a large picture window.

The master bedroom is not only spacious but luxurious. The en-suite bathroom has two separate enclaves, with plenty of space to get ready before an evening out.

All the other bedrooms in the home have their own bathrooms.

Much of the home's appeal comes from its expansive outdoor space.

"The impeccably polished grounds are equally as impressive, showcasing an entertainer's brick-lined patio, sprawling grassy pad, vine-adorned staircase leading to the second tier, extravagant in-ground pool with diving board and pool house," the listing for the property states.

Adjacent to the pool is an "original writer's cottage, also fully restored."

"This abode offers a rare opportunity to call a piece of history home in one of the most highly coveted locations in Bel Air, where traditional charm meets unparalleled design in a perfect symphony."

The location cannot be beat as the residence, which sits behind a gate, is in close proximity to the Bel-Air Country Club and Getty Art Museum.

The home is listed with Josh Flagg at Compass.