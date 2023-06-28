Expand / Collapse search
‘Wheel of Fortune’s' Vanna White hires lawyer in effort to get raise as Ryan Seacrest named new host: report

The 'Wheel' co-host and letter turner reportedly hasn't had a pay raise in 18 years

Vanna White has reportedly hired a high-profile attorney and is preparing to negotiate a long overdue pay raise on "Wheel of Fortune" when her contract ends at the end of next season. 

The "Wheel" co-host, who has been turning letters on the popular game show since 1982, hasn’t had a pay raise in 18 years, according to Puck News. 

White reportedly plans to stay on the show after host Pat Sajak leaves next year on the condition that she get a pay bump. 

The news comes as the show announced ubiquitous host Ryan Seacrest would take over for Sajak after some thought White could make the transition as host.

Vanna White on "Wheel of Fortune"

Vanna White has reportedly hired a lawyer and is asking for an overdue raise.  (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Indeed, White filled in for Sajak in 2019 when he was briefly out for surgery. 

Seacrest recently left co-hosting "Live! with Kelly and Ryan" in New York and has moved back to Los Angeles. 

White reportedly makes $3 million a year compared to Sajak’s $15 million, according to Puck and Forbes, and has only received bonuses since 2005. 

White has been on the show since 1982 – just one year after Sajak was hired to host "America’s Game." 

Earlier this month, Sajak announced he’s leaving the show after the end of next season. 

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on the set of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Pat Sajak is leaving the show after next season.  (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sajak tweeted that "it's been a wonderful ride," but "the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

He added, "It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all." 

Seacrest wrote on his social media that he is "truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak" after "Wheel of Fortune" announced Tuesday that he would be taking over. 

Vanna White smiling

Vanna White has been co-hosting "Wheel" since 1982.  (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Sajak later wrote, "I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall, and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024."

Fox Business has reached out to reps for White and "Wheel" owner Sony Pictures Television for comment. 

Fox Business' Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report. 