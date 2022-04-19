What is Drake's net worth?

Since Drake starting to release his music since 2006, he has quickly grown to be one of the most well-known rappers in the world. He has collaborated with many artists throughout the years including DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, Future, Jay-Z, Rihanna and Beyoncé. He has been nominated and won many acclaimed awards, including four Grammy Awards.

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, got his start in television. Drake was born in Toronto, Canada and when he was 15-years-old he starred in the Canadian teen show, "Degrassi: The Next Generation." Drake played Jimmy Brooks, a basketball player who was disabled after being shot by a classmate.

After "Degrassi," Drake started to turn towards starting a music career. His first mixtape was called "Room for Improvement," which came out in 2006. Just a year later, he released a second mixtape through a label that he created called October’s Very Own, also known as OVO. His second album was called "Comeback Season." One of the music videos for the songs from this album, "Replacement Girl" became the first video from an unsigned Canadian rapper to be featured on BET.

In 2009, he released his third mixtape called "So Far Gone" under October’s Very Own. That same year, he signed a contract with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment and his debut album "Thank Me Later" shortly followed, which was number one on the Billboard 200. Some other of Drake’s albums include "Take Care," "Nothing Was the Same," "If You’re Reading This You’re Too Late," "Scorpion," and "Views." His latest album, "Certified Lover Boy" came out in 2021. Some of Drake’s most popular songs to date include "Knife Talk," "One Dance," "Hotline Bling," "Fair Trade," "Way 2 Sexy," "God’s Plan" and "Wants and Needs."

Throughout the years, has won many awards for his music including 47 Grammy nominations and 4 Grammy wins. He has also gone on numerous tours over the years, including his "Summer Sixteen Tour." That tour in particular was the highest grossing hip hop tour at the time. According to Celebrity Net Worth, that one tour grossed $84 million off of its 54 shows. It is estimated that Drake grosses around $1 million for each concert that he does.

In addition to his music, Drake has also endorsed a number of brands including Sprite, Burger King, Whataburger, Nike and Apple. He also signed a multimillion dollar contract with Apple Music when the platform first launched. He signed an deal for $19 million in 2015.

Drake has also had his own businesses in the past. In 2016, he started his own bourbon brand called Virginia Black. Every year, he puts on a festival in Toronto called OVO Fest, which sells out quickly each year. He also has a residency at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas as well as his clothing brand, OVO, which is co-owned by Drake, Oliver El-Khatib and Noah Shebib and has eleven worldwide locations.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake has a net worth of $250 million.